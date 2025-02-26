Green Pharma City bags Rs 5,445 cr addl funding

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a series of investments during the inauguration of the 22nd edition of BioAsia 2025, including an additional investment of Rs 5,445 crore by 11 companies in Green Pharma City. This investment is expected to create 9,800 new jobs.

Reddy highlighted that the new investments in the life sciences sector include multinational corporations such as MSD, US-based Agilisium, Australian company ALS, and Taiwanese firm Meishi Pharma.

“We are introducing a new life sciences policy, which will be the first of its kind in India. Today, we are welcoming four MNCs into our ecosystem. Last year, we successfully attracted investments exceeding Rs 40,000 crore in the life sciences sector, spanning more than 150 projects,” he stated. The Chief Minister reiterated his vision of transforming the state’s economy into a $1 trillion powerhouse over the next decade. He emphasized that the government aims to develop Hyderabad and Telangana into one of the world’s leading ecosystems for biosciences, biotech, and life sciences.

“This transformation will establish the state as a hub for innovation, R&D, manufacturing, skills development, and investment. The government is committed to providing an ideal ecosystem that includes policy support, infrastructure, and incentives to investors, promoting Hyderabad as a global life sciences hub,” he added.

The CM further mentioned that the state government is developing pharma villages between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR), with the goal of generating five lakh new jobs.

Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, while providing a preview of the upcoming Life Sciences Policy, stated that the draft policy is already in the public domain for discussion. The policy also includes guidelines for the establishment of the Life Sciences University. Over the past year, life sciences companies in Telangana have generated 51,000 direct jobs and 1.5 lakh indirect jobs.

Currently, Telangana accounts for 20% of the world’s generic medicine production and 40% of global vaccine production, with exports valued at $5 billion. The government is also committed to supporting high-end research and drug discoveries.

During the event, the Chief Minister presented the prestigious Genome Valley Excellence Award 2025 to renowned cancer researcher Dr. Patrick Tan from Singapore. Later, he and the minister held a meeting with representatives from Queensland, Australia, at HICC. Discussions focused on investment opportunities and potential MoUs in industries, the establishment of a sports university, trade, and other sectors.