Greyhounds constable commits shoots self in Hyderabad due to depression

A Greyhounds constable allegedly shot himself with his gun at the Greyhounds unit at Narsingi here in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was identified as Chand Pasha (42), a native of Suryapet district in Telangana.

Chand Pasha was the head constable with Telangana State Special Police Battalion and is currently attached to Greyhounds, specialized in anti-insurgency operations against Naxalite and Maoist terrorists. According to the police, Pasha shot himself with a pistol in the Greyhounds campus in Narsingi.

In the preliminary investigation, the police found out that Pasha was suffering from depression because of his personal issues. The police found no suicide note with him. They registered a case and are launched an investigation.