Grin And Beer It: Tipplers say cheers to American beers

Hyderabad: Domestic beer seems to be losing ground to American beer this summer. Guzzlers according to pubs, bars and restaurants are preferring more of American beer due to its “unique taste and less amount of sourness.”

Thanks to the soaring mercury levels, licensed wine shops and bars are witnessing huge sales of beer since last one week. Earlier consumption of beer used to be more during lunch time but this summer it is being preferred both during lunch and evening hours.

It is said that US brand beers are more sought by the techies and corporate employees who are regular visitors to bars and pubs at night. During lunch time, it is the youth who are opting for the American beer.

Wine and bar dealers’ association said that earlier local brands like Kingfisher, Bira, Royal Challenge and Haywards were in greater demand. But now noted US brands like Budweiser, Block Buster, Miller Lite etc are on high demand as the consumers were asking for the lager beer. Lager beer is soft while consuming and has low sourness which gives an instant relief from summer heat, a consumer Prashant told Hans India. The US brands are not only more tasty but also affordable compared to domestic brands. Youth who visit the watering holes more in numbers prefer beer in tins as it is easy to carry and also easy to consume. They visit the bars and pubs in IT hub and Hitech City areas, wine dealers’ association leader Venkatweswarlu said.

Telangana State Beverage Corporation officials said that a record sale of 60 lakh cases of beer were sold during the peak summer in May in 2019. They are confident that overall beer sales during May this year would be around 65 lakh cases.