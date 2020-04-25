Grocery store owner tests positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

A grocery store owner has been tested positive for coronavirus here at Sriramanapuram colony in Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the officials shifted two members of his family to quarantine.

It is learned that the patient has met his relatives in Nagole. Efforts are underway to trace the patient's relatives and those who bought the items from his shop. Meanwhile, residents in the same colony are scared after learning the news. A GHMC team is also pressed into service to take up the sanitation works in the colony. The officials launched an enquiry to get to know from where he contracted the virus.

On Thursday, the state reported 13 more coronavirus positive cases taking the overall numbers to 983. While there are no fatalities related to coronavirus were reported. And the number of patients recovered and discharged stood at 29.

Currently, there are 663 active cases in Telangana and the total number of persons who have recovered is 291 while that of fatalities is 25.

The public and grocery stores were directed to maintain social distancing while buying essential goods. Sanitizers were also being kept at the shops for the customers.