Groundnut farmers throng Badepally market for good MSP

Groundnut farmers have been thronging Badepally market yard every day with loads of groundnut and expecting good returns for their bumper harvest.



The Badepally market yard has been filled to the brim with no little space to move, as the entire market yard has been filled with huge dumps groundnut crop brought by the farmers on Saturday.

According to market yard authorities, every day more than 500 farmers are bringing their groundnut harvest to the market yard to sell it for better price more than the government declared Minimum Support Price of Rs. 5500 per quintal and getting good returns for their produce.