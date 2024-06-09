Live
- Goa: Beachgoers urged to avoid venturing into the sea
- Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony live updates: Event to begin in few hours
- Six Maharashtra MPs set to get ministerial berths
- Trinamool's Sagarika Ghose declines invitation to PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
- Modi 3.0: Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Cabinet Minister
- Jayapradham IFTU Manuguru Area Mahasabha to be held on 16th of this month. IFTU District President R. Madhusudan Reddy
- PM Modi's traditional Sambalpuri stole highlights his focus on Odisha
- Narasapuram MP Srinivasa Varma.. the luckiest in politics BJP gave a cabinet berth to a true activist
- BJP govt in Odisha to take oath on June 12
- Group-1 Preliminary Exam Concluded Peacefully : District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala
Just In
Group-1 Preliminary Exam Concluded Peacefully : District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala
Highlights
District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala said in a statement that Group-1 preliminary examination was conducted in the district under armed arrangements in accordance with the orders of Telangana State Public Service Commission on Sunday.
Badradrikothagudem distic: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala said in a statement that Group-1 preliminary examination was conducted in the district under armed arrangements in accordance with the orders of Telangana State Public Service Commission on Sunday.
She said that the Group-1 preliminary examination was conducted peacefully without any mistakes in the district. Out of total 8875 people in the district, 6649 people appeared for the exam in 21 examination centers.
The Collector said that 2222 candidates were absent and the attendance percentage was recorded as 74.95%.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS