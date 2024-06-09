Group-1 Preliminary Exam Concluded Peacefully : District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala

Badradrikothagudem distic: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala said in a statement that Group-1 preliminary examination was conducted in the district under armed arrangements in accordance with the orders of Telangana State Public Service Commission on Sunday.

She said that the Group-1 preliminary examination was conducted peacefully without any mistakes in the district. Out of total 8875 people in the district, 6649 people appeared for the exam in 21 examination centers.

The Collector said that 2222 candidates were absent and the attendance percentage was recorded as 74.95%.