Group 1 preliminary exam should be conducted in full force - Collector Uday Kumar

The Collector directed the officials of the concerned departments to complete all necessary arrangements for the Group 1 examination to be held on June 9.

Thursday in the meeting hall of the District Collectorate Speaking to the officials of various departments in the district, he directed the officials to prepare all the arrangements for the Group 1 preliminary exam to be held on June 9. He said that 18 Group One examination centers have been set up in the district and 5221 candidates will appear for the examination.

The officials were directed to arrange the minimum facilities required by the candidates in the examination center. The examination will be conducted in OMR format with objective questions from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm and candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center from 9 am.

Candidates were asked not to bring any electronic devices with them, not to wear shoes, only footwear. Section 144 will be imposed around the examination centre, he said.