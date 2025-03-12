Group-I Main Exam Results: Telugu Medium Candidates Demand Fair Evaluation 

On Tuesday, a group of aspirants who took the Group-I Main exams expressed concerns about the fairness of the grading system. They specifically mentioned that candidates who wrote the exam in Telugu medium were at a disadvantage compared to those who chose English medium.

The aspirants said candidates who wrote in English got much higher marks than those who wrote in Telugu. They noted that this mainly affected rural candidates, who usually choose to write in their native language.

Key Complaints:

- Several candidates who took the Economics paper pointed out that some of their answers were marked very differently, even when they wrote similar responses.

- For example, some candidates received 91 marks, while others, who had studied diligently, scored only 70 marks in the same subject.

- In paper-VI, six senior candidates who wrote in Telugu received only 60 marks, while English medium candidates scored as high as 80-90 marks.

In a formal letter to TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham, the candidates requested that their answer scripts be re-evaluated and recounted. They believe that the differences in marking may be a result of bias towards English medium candidates.