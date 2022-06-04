Gudipadu temple renovation works begin

Kothagudem: The renovation works of historical temple Moksha Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam at Gudipadu village under Palvoncha has begun here on Saturday.

The renovation works were taken up by Shamala Gopalan Education Society Founder N Suesh Reddy. Suresh Reddy, from Palvoncha established foundation and rendering services to poor and developing education in agency villages. The foundation also focused on green drive programme across the district.

Earlier, the assistant commissioner of Endowment A Sulochana accepted the renovation works of the historical temple by the SGES.

On Saturday, they performed special pujas and later commenced the renovation programme in the temple.