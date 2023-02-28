Guilty will be severely punished, vows KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao has vowed to severely punish the person responsible for Preethi's death, regardless of whether he is Saif or Sanjay.

He made the statement while laying the foundation stones of various development and welfare schemes in the Station Ghanpur Constituency. KTR criticized the opposition's political involvement in Preethi's suicide case and condemned the politicization of trivial matters.

KTR stated that every minor issue was being politicized nowadays, including the case of Dr. Preethi, who allegedly committed suicide due to harassment at her Warangal MGM college. He expressed his condolences to Preethi's family on behalf of the party and government and stated that Ministers Satyavathy Rathore, Dayakar Rao, MLA Shankar Nayak, and MP Kavita had already consulted with the family.

The minister assured the family that the BRS party and state government would support them in this difficult time and would take legal and judicial action against the offender.