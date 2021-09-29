  • Menu
Gulab cyclone: Officials directed to be alert

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy
Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday warned the authorities to be alert in the wake of cyclone Gulab

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday warned the authorities to be alert in the wake of cyclone Gulab. He directed the officials to keep rescue teams available and told the power department officials to take precautions to prevent accidents.

The Minister held a teleconference with the Collectors of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts on Tuesday in the wake of Gulab cyclone creating havoc in the State.

Jagadish Reddy directed the authorities to remain vigilant and reviewed the situation in these districts during the conference. He suggested them to identify the affected low-lying areas and to alert the residents of these areas.

The Collectors were told to alert the power department to take measures to prevent any accidents due to rains. At the same time, he ordered the medical and health department and rescue teams to be available at all time meet emergency if any.

