Gun licence-holders told to deposit weapons by Oct 16

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand today asked all licensed weapon holders to deposit their weapons in view of the Telangana Assembly elections. Weapons were ordered to be submitted in police stations before October 16 by the CP. He warned that action would be taken if the weapons were not submitted. He said the deposited weapons can be taken after December 10. It may be noted here that the schedule for Telangana Assembly elections has been released by the ECI.

The State Assembly elections will be held in a single phase. The notification will be released on November 3. The last date for filing of nominations is November 10 and scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 13. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 15. Assembly election polling will be held on November 30. The results will be released on December 3.