Just In
Gurukul principal allegedly harassing teachers
Gadwal: BC Political JAC State Chairman Rachala Yugandhar Goud has urged the government to immediately suspend the principal of Beechupally Gurukul School and file criminal cases against him for alleged misconduct and harassment of teachers.
On Tuesday, Goud, along with local leaders, visited the Beechupally Gurukul School in Erravalli Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District. He inspected the school’s kitchen, dining hall, and classrooms, and interacted with students to understand their issues.
Speaking to the media, Yugandhar Goud stated that the principal, identified as Srinivas, has been harassing teachers, particularly female staff. He pointed out that despite students previously staging a protest by walking 16 km to the District Collector’s office to demand the removal of the principal, no action has been taken against him.
Furthermore, the principal is accused of selling old school furniture as well as green trees from the campus. It was also revealed that he had been suspended twice before but continued his inappropriate behavior.
Goud also pointed out that the local MLA Vijayudu and MLC Challa Venkatarami Reddy have never visited the Gurukul school, showing their indifference to its deteriorating conditions.
Following the inspection, the delegation submitted a complaint to Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, demanding the immediate suspension of Principal Srinivas and legal action against him.