Gurukul school observes Constitution Day

Adilabad: Indian Constitution Day celebrations were held at Both Gurukul School in Adilabad district on Tuesday. Teachers and student paid tributes Ambedkar on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the largest constitution in the world is our Indian Constitution, and this constitution was given to the country by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He told the students about the importance of this constitution, their rights and privileges.

Senior vice principal Latha, junior vice principal Madhavi, superintendent Archana, social teacher Sharada, and students participated in theprogramme.

