Gurukula zonal level sports meet concludes

Bhongir: “Sports contribute significantly to physical and mental development,” said Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Collector Hanumanth Rao.

On Thursday, in celebration of Children’s Day, the Collector attended as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Gurukula Zonal Level Sports Meet held at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School, Junior College, TGS WRJC (B), under the Telangana Social Welfare Gurukul Educational Institutions Society in Rajapet Mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that winning and losing are natural parts of games. He extended his best wishes to the athletes and emphasised that students should develop the habit of hard work from a young age, noting that children from government schools are achieving great success. He expressed happiness about visiting the school on Children’s Day, highlighting the impact of sports on life, particularly in promoting physical and mental growth.

The local principal of Gurukula School, Sudhakar, expressed their fortune to have the Collector as the chief guest for the closing ceremony. He emphasized that it is inspiring for students to see someone who started as a teacher and rose to the position of Collector.

Later, prizes were awarded to the winning athletes.