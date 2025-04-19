Gutha unveils statues of freedom fighters

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy unveiled the statues of freedom fighters Kondiviti Bachireddy and Kondiviti Jaganmohan Reddy at Palivela village of In Munugodu mandal in Nalgonda district on Friday.

Later, at a gathering held on the grounds of Palivela Zilla Parishad High School, he released a book on the life history of former MLA Gurunath Reddy.

On this occasion, he said, “Those who live not for themselves but for others are remembered in history,” citing late leaders Gurunath Reddy, Bachireddy, and Jaganmohan Reddy as examples.

He explained that they participated in the Telangana armed struggle and showed the path of resistance to the people of Telangana. He recalled that Gurunath Reddy was elected as the MLA of the then Chinna Kondur constituency and rendered great service to the people. He also stated that the government is determined to complete the pending irrigation projects in the erstwhile Nalgonda district as early as possible.

MLC Nellikanti Satyam, former MLAs Nandyala Narasimha Reddy, Palla Venkat Reddy, Media Academy Chairman Srinivas Reddy, and others participated in the programme.