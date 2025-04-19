Live
- SCR to run summer special trains
- Vote according to your conscience: Eatala to GHMC corporators
- ‘BJP fighting to defeat Majlis’ designs in GHMC MLC elections
- Is ‘duplicate Gandhi family’ above the law of land, asks Bandi
- Man arrested for selling fake engine oil; 710 litres worth Rs 3L seized
- Prove your commitment to environment: KTR to PM Modi
- Kavitha demands cancellation of Group-I exams
- HC ruling on Group-I slap on govt face: BRS leader
- With placards & slogans, Muslims call for withdrawal of new Waqf Act
- Threat looms over Telangana’s tallest Jain idol due to quarrying
Gutha unveils statues of freedom fighters
Book on Ex-MLA Gurunath Reddy released
Munugodu (Nalgonda): Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy unveiled the statues of freedom fighters Kondiviti Bachireddy and Kondiviti Jaganmohan Reddy at Palivela village of In Munugodu mandal in Nalgonda district on Friday.
Later, at a gathering held on the grounds of Palivela Zilla Parishad High School, he released a book on the life history of former MLA Gurunath Reddy.
On this occasion, he said, “Those who live not for themselves but for others are remembered in history,” citing late leaders Gurunath Reddy, Bachireddy, and Jaganmohan Reddy as examples.
He explained that they participated in the Telangana armed struggle and showed the path of resistance to the people of Telangana. He recalled that Gurunath Reddy was elected as the MLA of the then Chinna Kondur constituency and rendered great service to the people. He also stated that the government is determined to complete the pending irrigation projects in the erstwhile Nalgonda district as early as possible.
MLC Nellikanti Satyam, former MLAs Nandyala Narasimha Reddy, Palla Venkat Reddy, Media Academy Chairman Srinivas Reddy, and others participated in the programme.