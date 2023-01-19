Gutta Sukhendar Reddy launches Kanti Velugu in Nalgonda, sats Telangana govt's reputation has increased

Telangana State legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy said that the Telangana government's reputation has increased across the country as the Chief Ministers of those states have announced that the Kanti Velugu program will be implemented in Punjab and Delhi as well. speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of Kanti Velugu at Rythu Vedika Center in Vemulapalli mandal center of Nalgonda district, he appreciated that the education and medical authorities in the state are working brilliantly.

He said that the government is determined to achieve a Guinness Book record by conducting eye tests for all the people of Telangana within 100 days. He said that the Telangana government is implementing welfare schemes which are not implemented by any state government in the country and opined that the Chief Minister is working with the determination to provide free medical care to every poor person in the state of Telangana.

The chairman said that the people of the country want KCR's leadership. Later, Gutta Sukhender Reddy underwent eye tests. MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao, State Agros Corporation Chairman Vijayasimha Reddy, Audition Collector Khushbhu Gupta and others participated in this program.