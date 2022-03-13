Gutta Sukhendar Reddy to file nomination for the election of Legislative Council Chairman

TRS leader Gutta Sukhendar Reddy who was elected to the Legislative Council in the MLA quota is likely to be unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Legislative Council for the second time in a row. TRS chief and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has finalized the name of Gutta Sukhendar Reddy as the council chairman and preparations are underway to file nomination papers by 10.30 am on Sunday.



Several MLCs are expected to file nomination sets on behalf of Sukhendar Reddy, while Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy and teacher quota MLC Narsi Reddy are also reported to have signed. With this, the election of Gutta Sukhendar Reddy as the new chairman of the council will be formalized.

It is learned that CM KCR has also finalized the name of Banda Prakash Mudiraj as the Deputy Chairman of the Council. However, the name of Banda Prakash is likely to be announced after the release of the Deputy Chairman 'election schedule'. In addition to the vacant Chief Whip, the names of the three Whips are also likely to be announced.

Assembly Secretary Dr. V Narsimhacharya on Saturday released the notification along with the schedule for the election of the Legislative Council Chairman. The details have been sent to all council members. Nominations will be accepted from 10.30 am on the 13th of this month in the office of the Assembly Secretary as per the latest schedule.

It lasts until five o'clock in the evening. The election of the new chairman will take place at 11 a.m. on the 14th of this month at the Legislative Council meeting. The TRS has 38 members, including two members from the MIM in the 40-member council. In this context, the member who files the nomination on behalf of the TRS will be unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Council.

The newly elected chairman will take office on Monday. As the post of Council Deputy Chairman is also vacant, the schedule and notification for the election of the Deputy Chairman will be announced after the new Chairman assumes office. The election schedule for the deputy chairman is likely to be released on the 15th of this month.