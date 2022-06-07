Guv advises to revive protocols amid surge in Covid cases
Hyderabad: The State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stressed on the importance of reviving preventive practices and using of masks again" in public after a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the State.
She also on the necessity of sanitising hands and the need to reduce crowding in public areas as scientists forecast the potential of a fourth wave. There is no need to be concerned. There is a system in place to look after each and every resident. "If symptoms appear, report them as soon as possible," she advised.
It is reported that the number of the Covid-19 cases has decreased slightly, as State recording 63 positive cases on Sunday compared to 64 on Saturday.
In a review meeting held here, Health Minister Harish Rao had informed that two new variants of COVID-19, Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, are a growing concern in the state, on Sunday.