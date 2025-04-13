Guv graces Ashoka School of Business convocation

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended the convocation ceremony of Ashoka School of Business at Thoopranpeta village in Choutuppal Mandal as the chief guest. In a grand ceremony, the Governor presented PGDM degrees to 85 students.

Addressing the graduating students, the Governor stressed the transformative power of education, calling it a weapon that can be used to conquer the world.

“With rapid global advancements, students must continually update themselves to stay relevant.

It’s not just about using the internet for learning, but also understanding how to navigate it smartly through technology,” he said.

Commending the Ashoka Group of Institutions, the Governor highlighted their dedication to modern education, particularly in fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Architecture, which he described as “a crown jewel of the nation.”

The Governor cited the global success stories of Sundar Pichai and Narayana Murthy, stating that it was their intelligence and unwavering commitment that helped them rise to global heights. He encouraged students to adopt the same principles — “With intelligence and commitment, any student can achieve great heights.”