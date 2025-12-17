Guv inaugurates Founders’ Gallery at Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday inaugurated the Founders’ Gallery at the Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad marking the 74th Formation Day celebrations of the museum.

Highlighting the legacy of the Salar Jung Museum, the Governor said the institution reflects a rare blend of vision, curiosity and reverence for art and knowledge. He noted that with its curated galleries representing Indian, Western and Eastern traditions, along with rich Museum Library housing rare manuscripts and calligraphic works, the museum stands as an important repository of cultural heritage for future generations.

Quoting Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the Governor recalled that “the highest education is that which does not merely give us information, but makes our life in harmony with all existence,” and observed that museums play a vital role in realising this ideal.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor also emphasised the need to reimagine museums as vibrant learning centres. He stated that museums should not function merely as static display spaces or casual visitor attractions, but must evolve into dynamic learning centres that actively engage young people. Congratulating the museum authorities on the development of new exhibition spaces, he urged to continue adopting innovative approaches to attract younger audiences.

Referring to challenges faced by museums across the country, including declining footfalls, the Governor expressed confidence that the Salar Jung Museum can serve as a model by emerging as a participatory, inclusive and vibrant institution in the service of society.

The event was also attended by M Dana Kishore, Chanda Pandit, Nawab Ahtherm Ali Khan, family member; Priyanka Mary Francis, Director, Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad; and Prof Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University.

The Founders’ Gallery inaugurated on the occasion showcases the remarkable contributions of three generations of the Salar Jung family--Salar Jung I, Salar Jung II and Salar Jung III--whose priceless art collection laid the foundation of the Museum.

The gallery highlights their roles as eminent statesmen, administrators and patrons of art, with special focus on Salar Jung III, who devoted his life to collecting and preserving rare art objects from across the world. Through portraits, oil paintings, personal belongings, souvenirs and ceremonial objects, the Gallery offers visitors an insight into the family’s lifestyle, cultural milieu and enduring legacy, preserving an important chapter of Hyderabad’s history for future generations.