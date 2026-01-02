Guv Jishnu inaugurates IIED Cell at RGUKT Basar

Nirmal: A new chapter has begun at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Basar campus. With the aim of bringing out the hidden creativity in students and shaping them into future entrepreneurs, the Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Development Cell was grandly inaugurated on Thursday by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma. Under the supervision of University Vice-Chancellor Professor A Govardhan and OSD Dr Murali Darshan Enelli, this center has been designed to the highest standards.

Beyond theoretical learning, the Cell will serve as a remarkable platform where students can breathe life into their innovative ideas and build prototypes. Speaking at the online inauguration ceremony, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that the incubation cell, established with generous support through discretionary grants from the Governor of Telangana, should expand further so that students can reap its benefits. He also assured his continued support for its future growth.

Vice-Chancellor Professor A Govardhan explained that the Cell was set up inspired by “Startup India,” “Make in India,” and “Rising Telangana 2047.” He outlined the Cell’s main objectives: promoting startups, encouraging students to launch their own ventures, and providing necessary infrastructure. With guidance from experts, industry leaders, and successful entrepreneurs, students will receive mentorship to grow into capable entrepreneurs.