Guv Tamilisai recalls Parkala massacre

Hyderabad: Amid a war of words between the ruling TRS, MIM and BJP on Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, The State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the photo and art exhibition at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad depicting the images of leaders who fought against the Nizam.

Governor Tamilisai said that September 17 should be celebrated as Liberation Day and added that the present generation of Telangana should know the history of the State. She added that the parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra are celebrating September 17 as Liberation Day. She recalled the Parkala Massacre and Bairanpally and questioned how we can forget those incidents.

Earlier, the Central government announced that they are going to celebrate the year-long Telangana Liberation Day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the event to be held on September 17.

