GWMC failed to focus on water woes: Congress

Warangal : TPCC secretary Meesala Prakash demanded the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to ensure drinking water supply to the denizens. Prakash who met the SE Smart City, Water supply, Pravin Chandra here on Tuesday explained to him about the drinking water problems faced by the people in 15 divisions that come under the supply line of Desaipet Filter Bed.

Prakash said that almost every other day water supply was coming to a halt, citing repairs in the pipelines. He said that GWMC officials have also failed to give prior intimation to the residents to whom the water supply was to be stopped.

Prakash also found fault with the officials for indiscriminate diggings in the name of laying Mission Bhagiratha pipelines. "At a time when the summer has already reached its peak, the officials need to ensure regular water supply in the city by completing all the repairs in the pipeline and filter beds," Prakash said.

Speaking to The Hans India, Prakash said, "It's unfortunate that the GWMC is ill-prepared to tackle the summer demand for drinking water. The urban local body (ULB) would have completed all repairs and other works related to drinking water supply well ahead of summer. It shows the lackadaisical approach of the GWMC administration and the ruling BRS leaders."