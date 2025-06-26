H-NEW holds anti-drug awareness programme

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) organised an Anti-Drug Awareness Programme at the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Narayanaguda on Wednesday. During the event, H-NEW DCP YVS Sudheendra enlightened students about the detrimental effects of drug abuse and strategies to resist such influences within educational settings.

The awareness programme was specifically designed to educate students on the dangers posed by narcotic substances and to champion a drug-free lifestyle.

During the session, the DCP elaborated on how drug abuse can ruin students’ promising futures and underscored the severe legal ramifications they might encounter. Additionally, the DCP urged students not to succumb to drug addiction and to steer clear of friendships that encourage substance abuse. The college Principal commended the initiative by H-NEW and HCSC, stating that such programmes are vital in empowering students to make informed choices, comprehend the consequences of drug abuse, and cultivate healthy lifestyles.

Both the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and the Anti Narcotics Forum of HCSC reiterated their dedication to conducting regular awareness campaigns in educational institutions. Their aim is to safeguard youth from the menace of drugs and contribute towards making Hyderabad a drug-free city.

C Venkata Ramulu, Sub-Inspector of Police, Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and his team, along with KGSS Srikanth, Joint Secretary, Anti-Narcotic Forum, HCSC, and G Satyanarayana, Project Manager of HCSC, were also present at the programme.