Habit of learning new things sharpens mind: Veerendranath

Nalgonda: Famous novelist, motivational speaker Yandamuri Veerendranath stated that students must study with commitment and interest to achieve their goals.

On Tuesday, he attended a two-day educational workshop in the name of impact organised by Lions Club of International - 320E at Laxmi Gardens in Nalgonda.

Addressing the gathering, he stressed that activeness is directly proportional to hard work and added that the brain gets activated by learning new things regularly.

He gave tips and suggestions to students on how to excel in exams and interviews practically by inviting students on dais.

He filled enthusiasm in students through his power-packed speech blended with fun and small stories. He advised students to beware of other side of social media and suggested tackling the problems wisely by overcoming all odds

He stated that hard work and habit of learning not only helps to reach the goals and will give a special identity in society.

Squadron leader, Gunnies Book record holder Jayasimha shared his success story and inspired students. Also, other speakers Gampa Nageshwar Rao, Krishna Pradeep, Vemula Srinivas, Bala Laha, Jagan Guruji in their messages, explained the power of thinking, knowledge in soft skills which includes communication skills, personality development, human values, ethics, leadership skills, self confidence and body language.

Lions club 320 E responsible persons Tegala Mohan Rao , Repala Madan Mohan , Jagini Bheemaiah, Shiva Prasad, Y. Prabhakar Reddy , Amarender Reddy , Ashok Reddy, N.Raghupathi and about 2000 students from junior and degree colleges in Nalgonda took part in the program.