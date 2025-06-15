Halt Banakachera-Godavari project in AP: Uttam to Centre

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that the Union government immediately reject the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project by Andhra Pradesh, block submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and halt any move to call or award tenders related to the scheme. The minister also refuted allegations leveled by BRS leader T Harish Rao against the government’s silence on the project.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the minister said the project not only breaches the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award of 1980 and the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014, but also poses a direct and unacceptable threat to Telangana’s rightful share of river waters.

Minister Uttam said that the AP government was reportedly asked to submit the DPR of the Godavari-Banakacherla project. Expressing strong objection, he wrote, “It is a matter of grave concern to us that the AP state government is asked by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance in the presence of Senior Joint Commissioner, Ministry of Jal Shakti to submit the DPR of Godavari-Banakacherla link which technically implies that the underlying PFR of this scheme is deemed to have been approved.”

He warned that such a move would not only be procedurally flawed but also violate fundamental principles of interstate water governance. “Usually, the DPR of any scheme by any state can be submitted to CWC only when the underlying Pre-Feasibility Report is initially approved by CWC. Does GoI ask the state government to submit the DPR infer that the PFR of this scheme is deemed to have been approved by CWC,” he asked. Asserting Telangana’s firm opposition, he added, “We strongly object to the GoI asking the AP Government to submit the DPR. We strongly object to the Godavari-Banakacherla Project.”