Hanamkonda: Inculcate scientific temper
Highlights
Hanamkonda (Warangal-U): Transformation of the society is possible only with science and technology; hence, the students need to focus on innovations, Ekasila Educational Institutions Chairman G Thirupathi Reddy said, speaking at the Science fair organised by the Ekasila Concept School here on Friday.
Quoting former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Reddy said children must inculcate a scientific temper for pursuing knowledge to contribute towards the development of nation. Director Swapna Jithender Reddy, teachers Gopal Reddy, Anil, Chaitanya, Vijetha, Sadhvi and scores of students were present.
24 Jan 2020 7:47 PM GMT