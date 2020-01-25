Top
Hanamkonda: Inculcate scientific temper

Transformation of the society is possible only with science and technology; hence, the students need to focus on innovations, Ekasila Educational...

Hanamkonda (Warangal-U): Transformation of the society is possible only with science and technology; hence, the students need to focus on innovations, Ekasila Educational Institutions Chairman G Thirupathi Reddy said, speaking at the Science fair organised by the Ekasila Concept School here on Friday.

Quoting former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Reddy said children must inculcate a scientific temper for pursuing knowledge to contribute towards the development of nation. Director Swapna Jithender Reddy, teachers Gopal Reddy, Anil, Chaitanya, Vijetha, Sadhvi and scores of students were present.

