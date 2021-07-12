Hanamkonda: Vacant posts will be filled up

Hanamkonda: A definitive plan is on the anvil to improve the standards of education, Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh said. Speaking at a meeting in the SDLCE here on Sunday, the V-C called for a concerted effort to bring back the past glory of the varsity. "All the issues pertaining to the varsity employees will be taken care of. The Government will soon take up the recruitment of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts, he said.

Referring to the dwindling patronage to the School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE), Prof Ramesh said that all possible measures will be taken to promote distance education. Lauding the varsity staff in carrying the Haritha Haram, an afforestation programme, the V-C said that the onus is on everyone to protect the saplings.

He said that efforts are on to seek the support of NGOs to procure tree guards. "KU will soon become a green campus with the inspiration given by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Prof Ramesh said, stating that staff has planted more than 2,000 saplings on the campus. In all, around 10,000 saplings have been planted in more than 500 KU-affiliated colleges across the 11 districts, the V-C said.

Registrar Dr R Mallikarjun Reddy, SDLCE director Prof Srinivas Rao, controller of examinations Prof Malla ReddyKU management committee member Dr Chandramouli, development officer Prof V Ramachandram, Women engineering college principal Prof Srinivasulu, NSS coordinator Dr S Jyothi, additional controller of examinations Dr Rajender, Dr Venkaiah, Dr Malleshwar, Dr Puli Koteshwar, Dr Kotte Bhaskar and PRO Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj were among others present.