Hand over temple attack cases to NIA: BJP to DGP

Hyderabad: A State BJP delegation comprising MPs M Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender, K Visweshwar Reddy, and BJLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy met the Director-General of Police on Monday, seeking his intervention in protecting ‘innocent’ Hindus from police brutalities in the backdrop of an attack on Muthyalamma temple.

They demanded the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) due to inter-State ramifications and conspiracy to mobilise certain communities against others to breach peace. The delegation demanded the DGP seek a report on illegal activities in a hotel and training for communal and divisive activities, besides invocation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to book the organisers. They demanded action against police officials involved in the lathi charge and causing severe injuries.

The leaders alleged that the police miserably failed due to their laxity in preventing anti-national activities right under their nose for months; they raided houses and conducted indiscriminate arrests of people from Hindu organisations and youth for participating in peaceful protests.

They said the temple’s desecration was not an isolated incident but part of a systematic plan for several years in Telangana. Temples at Chadrayanagutta, Riyasatnagar, and Raksha Nagar were desecrated. During Navaratri, miscreants threw cow meat at a temple in Masab Tank.

Addressing the media Raghunandan Rao said the DGP was told some police officials were showing enthusiasm in declaring temple attackers mentally unstable without even investigating. ‘Posting videos on social media alleging that Hindus attacked the police and they should put an end to this activity is hurting the sentiments of Hindus.’.

He said, "It is not that DGP does not know these developments. As people's representatives, we asked for an impartial investigation." The DGP was told that if the police turn every peaceful protest into incidents of lathi-charge, "they will have to bear responsibility and consequences."

Rao said politics are different; turning a blind eye to political necessities towards such crimes does not hold good for the police and Telangana society.

He said one Munavar was known to be conducting training classes and the brain behind driving such incidents. BJLP leader said the DGP was told not a single investigation has been started in attacks on temples. "We urged the DGP to take the incidents seriously and arrest those responsible. We have also said attacks on temples will be considered as attacks on our mothers; we will not tolerate recurrence of such incidents."

The DGP assured equality of justice will be observed when it comes to law and order, irrespective of castes and religions.