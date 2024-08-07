Handloom Weavers Honoured

Gadwal: On the occasion of National Handloom Day, BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy honored handloom weaver couples in Bharat Nagar Colony, Aiza town. He felicitated the weaver couples with shawls and praised the handloom workers across the country for preserving traditional values and exporting handloom fabrics worldwide.

Ramachandra Reddy recalled that on August 7, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated National Handloom Day in Chennai and unveiled the India Handloom logo. He declared that August 7 would be celebrated as National Handloom Day to commemorate the launch of the Swadeshi Movement on August 7, 1905, which aimed to promote indigenous industries, particularly handloom weavers.

He emphasized that the BJP government is committed to honoring the country's handloom workers and promoting the handloom sector. Ramachandra Reddy urged people to support the development of handloom weavers by purchasing traditional handloom products.

The event saw the participation of Gadwal Taluk contested candidate Bulgari Shiva Reddy, Kisan Morcha state executive member Medi Konda Bhim Sen Rao, Aiza town general secretaries Pradeep Swami, Kampati Bhagat Reddy, Gadige Raghu, Kanika Rajasekhar, Kenchugund Venkatesh, Bhimesh, Jammanna, Shekhar, and other couples.