Hans impact: DC inspected the PACS and pesticides shop in Gadwal

Gadwal: The District Collector BM Santhosh along with the district Agriculture officials inspected the PACS centre and a pesticides Shop.

On Friday, the District Collector BM Santhosh conducted a surprise inspection at the office of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Gadwal. During this visit, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that seeds and fertilizers are sold at subsidized rates to farmers who have received authorization from Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs), according to the established rules. He stressed that farmers should not be forced to purchase from private dealers at higher prices.

In response, Gadwal PACS Secretary Venkateswara Reddy assured that Telangana State Seeds, the National Seeds Corporation, and Haka are providing the necessary seeds and fertilizers. He added that the required supplies will be available to farmers within the next 15 days.

It was checked whether all the details were entered as per the rules. The District Collector emphasized that not only the officials but also the dealers have the responsibility to ensure that farmers do not suffer due to fake seeds.

District Agriculture Officer Govindu Naik, Assistant Director of Agriculture Department Sangeet Lakshmi, and others participated in the inspection.