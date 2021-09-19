Hanumakonda: Need to hone skills of jobless stressed

Hanumakonda: There was a dire need for preparing proposals for skills development among the youth, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. In a review meeting with the Warangal and Hanumakonda district collectors here on Saturday, he along with Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash discussed at length about the possibilities of employment opportunities.

"This is high time we focussed on generating employment leaving behind the havoc created by the coronavirus pandemic for over a year," Bhaskar said. The economy of the State had taken a severe hit due to the effect of Covid-19. The pandemic situation pushed both the private and the government sectors into disarray, and it's time to bounce back, he said.

"Hanumakonda is known as a hotspot for education but the need of the hour is to make it an employment hub," he said. So far the TASK-Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge trained 2,300 youth, of whom 1,100 got jobs in various companies.

Banda Prakash opined that based on educational qualifications, youth should be trained in skill development. "Agriculture and its allied industries; tourism, construction etc have a bright future, and hence there is a need to look into it. It will also curtail migrations," he said.

Hanumakonda and Warangal District Collectors Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and B Gopi respectively and other officials were among others present.