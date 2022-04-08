Hanumakonda: NITW's Springspree gets underway

Hanumakonda: The Springspree, the prestigious event organised by the NITW, unfolded with a bang on Friday by Music Club performing "Open Air" event at the Times Square, engaging the audience to their music.



There were people on drums, guitar, violin etc capturing everyone with their musical skills.

There was a flash mob at Times Square by the dance team of college adding to the excitement of the fest. There were several events and attractions organised at SpringSpree. The spotlight events included Idol - singing competition, Voice of words - speaking and writing event, War of DJs - contest for aspiring DJs to show off their skills, GameDome - a video games competition for all the enthusiastic gamers and the Q-Factor General Quiz - open quiz competition.

Apart from these, clubs conducted events like Chess Fiesta, where chess players compete against each other, 4Pi, an interactive treasure hunt, Face Painting, Mad-Ads, a creative advertisement presentation, and a lot more. Attractions like Neon Cricket - cricket in the dark with neon lights and Food Fiesta - an all-you-can-eat food binging competition amused the participants.

The pro show for the night - Ram Miriyala and Sreerama Chandra stole the show. Ram Miryala, with his hit song DJ Tillu, and Sreerama Chandra, Indian Idol winner and respected in both Bollywood and Tollywood stole peoples heart and left them stunned.