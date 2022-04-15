Hanumakonda: Sparkrill '22 enthuses students

Hanumakonda: Sparkrill '22, the cultural fiesta has got underway in the SR University in Anantasagar village on Thursday.

Kicking off the fete, Chancellor A Varada Reddy said that Sparkrill is one of the programmes that bring forth the innate talent of the students.

"It's a platform that exposes the extracurricular activities of the students who devote a better part of their time to classrooms and laboratories," Reddy said. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the varsity didn't organise Sparkrill fiesta for the last two years. However, we are back to celebrate the event that refreshes students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof GRC Reddy said that cultural fiestas develop affection and coordination between the students, besides providing an opportunity to share their views with each other. More importantly, such programmes subsides differences and disparities among the students, he added.

Programme convenor G Satish Raju urged the students to follow the ethics and guidelines during the events, and the decisions taken by the judges are final without giving any room to dispute. Programmes such as music band and obstacle race, comedy, mime, mehandi, clay modeling, painting, cooking and Rangoli attracted the attendees.

According to varsity officials, traditional day, treasure hunt and dances are part of Friday's programmes. However, singer and winner of Bigg Boss third edition Rahul Sipligunj will be highlight of the Friday's programmes.