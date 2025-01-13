Hanuman Chalisa Recitation Program at Sri Beechupalli Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Purnima

Gadwal: On the auspicious occasion of Purnima, a grand recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa was organized at the Sri Beechupalli Anjaneya Swamy Temple. The event witnessed 41 recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa, with active participation from prominent district leader Mr. Satyam and 28 members of village committees from eight surrounding villages.

The devotees believe that such dedicated recitation brings prosperity and divine blessings, creating a spiritual ambiance across the mandal.

The Hanuman Chalisa, regarded as a condensed version of the Sundarakanda from the Ramayana, holds immense significance. The Sundarakanda highlights pivotal moments in the Ramayana, including Hanuman's heroics during the search for Goddess Sita.

Highlights of Sundarakanda:

After Vali's defeat and the forging of a strong bond between Lord Rama and Sugriva, Hanuman was entrusted with leading the search for Sita.

Leaping from Mount Mahendra, Hanuman crossed the ocean and reached Lanka.

Skillfully evading the demons, he discovered Goddess Sita in Ashoka Vatika.

Offering her reassurance, he presented Lord Rama's signet ring and received two tokens from her in return.

Assuming a gigantic form, Hanuman set Lanka ablaze, returned to Lord Rama, and conveyed the joyous news of Sita's well-being.

The Sundarakanda, filled with valor and devotion, is aptly named for its beauty and significance. Devotees believe that reciting the Sundarakanda or Hanuman Chalisa invokes the blessings of Lord Rama, helping fulfill their wishes and bringing peace and prosperity.

This event not only strengthened the spiritual bond among participants but also reaffirmed their devotion to Lord Hanuman, inspiring faith and hope in the community.