Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 campaign at Cyberabad

Hyderabad: IN commemoration of the ‘78th Independence Day’ and as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0’ campaign, the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad City Division, C Ramakrishna, directed the presentation of the national flag to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty.

The flag was ceremoniously handed over by Karthik, Marketing Executive of Hyderabad City Division, along with B Narsiah Postmaster of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, being observed nationwide from August 13 to 15, aims to ignite a sense of patriotism in every citizen. On this occasion, Karthik emphasised that the national flags, which measure 20 x 30 inches, are available for purchase at post offices for just Rs 25.