Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 campaign at Cyberabad

Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 campaign at Cyberabad
Incommemoration of the ‘78th Independence Day’ and as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0’ campaign, the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices

Hyderabad: IN commemoration of the ‘78th Independence Day’ and as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0’ campaign, the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad City Division, C Ramakrishna, directed the presentation of the national flag to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty.

The flag was ceremoniously handed over by Karthik, Marketing Executive of Hyderabad City Division, along with B Narsiah Postmaster of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, being observed nationwide from August 13 to 15, aims to ignite a sense of patriotism in every citizen. On this occasion, Karthik emphasised that the national flags, which measure 20 x 30 inches, are available for purchase at post offices for just Rs 25.

