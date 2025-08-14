Har Ghar Tiranga: Flags Distributed to Farmers Ahead of Independence Day

Live
Gadwal: In a spirited celebration ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day, the BJP Aiza Mandal, under the leadership of Mandal President Gopalakrishna, organized a special program to distribute national flags to farmers in Bingidoddi village.
The event was attended by former Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy, Aiza Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, and several local leaders.
Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy said, “The Tricolour is a symbol of India’s pride, freedom, sacrifice, and unity. As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, our aim is to ensure that every household in the district hoists the national flag on Independence Day. Distributing flags to farmers directly in their fields is our way of reaching the grassroots and spreading patriotism.”
The program focused on fostering national unity, promoting the value of the Tricolour, and encouraging participation of youth, women, farmers, and workers in the Independence Day celebrations.
Local leaders Narasimhulu, Thimmareddy, Venkatesh, and Nagaraju, along with BJP workers and a large gathering of youth, participated in the event, expressing enthusiasm and patriotic fervor