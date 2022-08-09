'Har Ghar Tiranga' turns into big hit with 10,000 flags sold

Karimnagar: To create awareness about the importance of Har Ghar Tiranga programme launched by PM Narendra Modi of hoisting the national flag on top of each household as part of the Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav, the Karimnagar divisional Postal department employees took out a rally in Karimnagar town on Monday (August 8).

The district postal department employees participated in the rally by carrying the national flag from the head post office and traversed through all important streets of the town. They raised the slogans of "Bharath Mata Ki Jai" and "Har Ghar Tiranga".

Karimnagar division Postal Superintendent Y Venkateshwarlu said that there was overwhelming response to the sale of the national flag from the Postal department through online and offline.

They had so far sold 10,000 national flags and they were expecting sales of 10,000 more flags before Independence Day. He said that the people can purchase the national flag through online and offline from the Postal department.

He said that the flags are made available at all post offices and they would function for sales even on holidays. He called the people to utilise the opportunity of purchasing national flag and hoist on their houses as part of Har Ghar Tiranga programme. Postal ASP Sunil, IPOs Srinath Reddy and Raju, post manager Fazul Rahman and others were also present.