Hare Krishna Movement announces grand Sri Radha Govinda Ratha Yatra on Dec 13

The Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad has announced the Grand 4th Annual Sri Sri Radha Govinda Ratha Yatra to be held on 13 December, celebrating India’s timeless spiritual and cultural heritage.

This sacred procession will feature the beautifully adorned Deities of Sri Sri Radha Govinda travelling from Sri Krishna Go Seva Mandal Goshala, Gandipet “Y” Junction, to the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower, Narsingi–Kokapet, accompanied by devotional music, worship, and large-scale community participation. Preparations are underway to ensure a spiritually uplifting and memorable experience for all attendees.

The celebrations commence at 4.30 PM at Sri Krishna Go Seva Mandal (Kancha Goshala) with soul-stirring Hare Krishna Kirtans, a stage programme, and the Inaugural Puja of Sri Sri Radha Govinda seated on the Ratha. At 4.50 PM, dignitaries would perform the Prathama Arati and the Traditional Brooming Ceremony of the Ratha route.

At 5 PM, the Grand Ratha Yatra begins, with devotees pulling the chariot to the accompaniment of Bhajans, Kirtans, and devotional dances. Between 5 PM and 7 PM, the procession moves through Kokapet, covering Allu Studios, 7 Hills Road, Rajapushpa Atria, and Golden Mile Road, before reaching the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower. Residents along the route may offer prayers, witness the Deities, and joyfully participate by pulling the Ratha.

At 7 PM, upon arrival at Heritage Tower, the celebrations continue with Mega Kirtans and a Special Pravachan by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President, Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad.

The event culminates at 7.30 PM with the Final Arati to Sri Sri Radha Govinda, followed by Dinner Prasadam for all. Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa has extended a warm and heartfelt invitation to all devotees, families, and well-wishers to come, pull the Ratha, and receive the divine blessings of Sri Sri Radha Govinda. Esteemed Governing Body Members, Temple Presidents from across India, congregational members, youth, and devotees will be part of this grand celebration.