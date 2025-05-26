Harish calls for all-party meet to discuss Banakacharla proj

Hyderabad: Alleging that the AP government was conspiring to take away 200 tmcft from the Godavari River through Banakacharla project and condemning the Congress and BJP for failing to protect Telangana’s water rights, senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday demanded special Assembly session and an all-party meeting to discuss the serious issue.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, he attacked both the Telangana government and the Centre, accusing them of jointly undermining the irrigation interests of Telangana. Rao expressed grave concern over what he described as a ‘well-orchestrated conspiracy’ to divert the Godavari river water to AP through the controversial Banakacharla project.

Rao said, “Telangana’s hard-earned right of water is once again under threat, this time due to the inaction and indifference of the Congress in Telangana.” He alleged that AP was aggressively pushing forward with the Banakacharla project without securing any mandatory approvals, neither from the Apex Council, nor from the Central Water Commission, nor from environmental bodies. No consent has been taken from Telangana or other riparian States, a violation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

“This is nothing short of bulldozing established norms,” Rao said, adding that Central agencies appear to be complicit by their silence and support. He highlighted the ‘hypocrisy’ of AP leaders, pointing out that CM N Chandrababu Naidu was writing multiple letters to stop Telangana’s own projects, including Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Rangareddy and Bhakta Ramadasu, citing environmental and legal concerns. Naidu even moved the National Green Tribunal and raised objections with the Centre. Yet, today, the same leaders were executing a completely new Godavari project without any scrutiny.

Alleging bias by the Centre, Rao said it was maintaining double standards. He pointed out that while Polavaram was granted national project status and received over Rs 80,000 crore in Central funding, Telangana’s major irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram and Sitarama have been denied similar recognition. Now, the Centre is reportedly offering to fund 50 per cent of Banakacharla through grants, while allowing AP to raise the remaining via FRBM-limit exemptions, a privilege never extended to Telangana. He questioned how the Centre could offer financial assistance to a project that has zero legal approvals. “Why is the BJP treating Telangana like a stepchild?” Is there no value for efforts Telangana made to build sustainable irrigation?” he asked.

Rao called for a special Assembly session to pass a unanimous resolution opposing the project, and approaching the Supreme Court for a stay.