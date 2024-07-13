Harish demands govt support to underprivileged Brahmins in State

Hyderabad: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Friday demanded the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to urgently restore the Telangana Brahmin Sankshema Parishad.

The BRS leader wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister requesting the restoration of Brahmin Parishad. Harish Rao said that the Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad was established under CM KCR’s administration to uplift poor Brahmins in the state. Unfortunately, under the current Congress government administration, Brahmin welfare schemes have come to a standstill. Essential initiatives aimed at promoting education, self-employment, and Vedic education have been halted, severely impacting the welfare of the Brahmin community, he said.

Harish Rao recalled that under CM KCR’s leadership, an annual allocation of Rs 100 crore was consistently earmarked for the Brahmin Parishad. Initiatives such as the ‘Vivekananda Overseas Education Scheme’ for students, the ‘Sri Ramanuja Fee Reimbursement Scheme’, and financial aid for Vedic schools and scholars through ‘Vedahita’ demonstrated a commitment to uplift Brahmin families. Moreover, under the BRS government, Rs 20 lakh per student was given to 780 underprivileged Brahmin students in pursuing foreign education, with 436 students benefiting from post-matric scholarships. Additionally, financial backing of Rs 150 crore empowered 5,074 Brahmin entrepreneurs, setting benchmarks nationwide. The construction of Brahmin Sadans in Gopanapalli, Serilingampalli mandal of Rangareddy district was a Rs 12 crore initiative spanning 10 acres, which exemplified Telangana’s leadership in Brahmin welfare, he pointed out.

The BRS leader demanded the government to allocate Rs 100 crore to the parishad, release Rs 30 crore for 300 students currently studying abroad who were suffering due to unpaid fees, and complete the selection process for 344 applicants for the

2023-24 academic year.