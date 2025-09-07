Harish, KTR go into huddle with KCR over Kavitha’s allegations

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday met party chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse in Erravalli. Harish Rao drove to KCR’ s farmhouse soon after returning to Hyderabad from the UK on a personal visit in the morning.

KCR and BRS working President KT Rama Rao held a meeting with Harish Rao and discussed the state government ‘s letter to CBI to conduct a probe into Kaleshwaram project. The strong comments made by BRS suspended leader K Kavitha was part of the discussion between the three BRS leaders.

Earlier, speaking to newsmen at the airport, Harish Rao said that he would leave the allegations made against him by his cousin and former party leader K Kavitha to her wisdom. “My 25-year-long political journey is like an open book before the Telangana people. She made the same comments which some political parties have been making against me for some time now. Why did she make those allegations? I leave it to her wisdom,” said Harish Rao, nephew of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

He claimed that his role and dedication in achieving Telangana statehood and in working for development of the state after its formation under the leadership of KCR is known to all. Alleging that the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is “destroying the systems” built during the 10-year rule of KCR, he said he would devote his time to “save the state”. He added that he would make collective efforts, along with other BRS leaders, to bring the party back to power and to address people’s issues.