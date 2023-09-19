Harish labels Cong’s declarations as bogus

Hyderabad : The BRS senior leader and Finance Minister Harish Rao on Tuesday urged the public not to fall prey to false promises made by Congress leaders and asked the people to support the KCR government for the third time.

He visited Shankarampet in Medak district and inaugurated 100 two-bedroom houses built on the village's outskirts. Addressing the public there he stated that the old grand party leaders would give many assurances and declarations just to come to power in Telangana. He pointed out that Congress couldn't provide electricity like the BRS (Bathukamma Rytu Sadassu) scheme and accused the Congress of having deceptive "six guarantees" and labelled them as bogus.

He assured the public that the BRS would introduce improved guarantees in the future, surpassing other parties. He appealed for people's support to re-elect KCR as Chief Minister, emphasizing that KCR always fulfils his promises.

He expressed concerns that if the Congress comes to power, Chief Ministers might change every six months. This instability, he alleged, could negatively impact governance.

He called on the public to trust the KCR government's track record over false assurances from Congress leaders, while promising better guarantees for the future.