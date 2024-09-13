Harish Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Involvement in Attack on Kaushik Reddy’s House

Finance Minister Harish Rao has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of being involved in the recent attack on the house of MLC Kaushik Reddy. Speaking today, Harish Rao criticised the Chief Minister’s approach to law and order, questioning why it wasn’t enforced during the attack.

Harish Rao alleged that those who carried out the stone-pelting at Kaushik Reddy's residence were given special treatment by the government. He further claimed that the CM’s provocative language has contributed to escalating tensions. According to Harish Rao, the Chief Minister was behind yesterday’s incident, intensifying the political confrontation in the state.

