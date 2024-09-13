Live
- Pawan Kalyan Praises Krishna Manineni’s Flood Relief Efforts
- Pilot killed in light plane crash in southeast Australia
- Samsung Announces Exciting Limited Period Offer on Galaxy S24 Ultra; Now Available Starting INR 109999 in India
- ‘Sudheer Babu: Most Satisfying Film’
- A September to Remember at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad
- Warivo Motor makes high-speed debut with the all-new ‘CRX’
- West Bengal Launches Women-Only Buses To Enhance Safety In North Bengal
- KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 3rd & 4th Exclusive Showrooms in Hyderabad
- Nani Begins Shooting for ‘HIT 3’
- Police Action Follows Ganesh Procession Violence In Karnataka's Nagamangala
Just In
Harish Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Involvement in Attack on Kaushik Reddy’s House
Highlights
Finance Minister Harish Rao has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of being involved in the recent attack on the house of MLC Kaushik Reddy. Speaking today, Harish Rao criticised the Chief Minister’s approach to law and order, questioning why it wasn’t enforced during the attack.
Finance Minister Harish Rao has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of being involved in the recent attack on the house of MLC Kaushik Reddy. Speaking today, Harish Rao criticised the Chief Minister’s approach to law and order, questioning why it wasn’t enforced during the attack.
Harish Rao alleged that those who carried out the stone-pelting at Kaushik Reddy's residence were given special treatment by the government. He further claimed that the CM’s provocative language has contributed to escalating tensions. According to Harish Rao, the Chief Minister was behind yesterday’s incident, intensifying the political confrontation in the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS