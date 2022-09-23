Harish Rao assures stringent action against officials for botched FP ops

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday that the government will take action against officials who are responsible for failure of tubectomy operations leading to the recent death of four women at a hospital in Ibrahimpatnam.

Rao, along with department officials, visited MNJ Cancer Hospital and reviewed its pending works and construction of a new building. He said the government was serious about the incident and take stringent action against officials who were responsible for the deaths.

The minister stated that the bed capacity in the cancer hospital would be increased to 700 from 450. The new hospital will start functioning from October 15. An NRI from the USA, Dr. Addanki Sarath, has assured maintenance of the hospital for three years, like sanitation, housekeeping. The security staff will be provided for 300 beds and their maintenance will be free.

He assured payment of monthly salaries. Noted writer Vijayendra Prasad also visited the hospital. Recently, the hospital started modular theaters, Rao said. Tenders would be called for robotic theater soon. The minister said there was a shortage of doctors; the government would recruit up to 100. "We are taking care of patient diet quality. Officials will conduct a joint inspection on Friday to review the arrangements for the inauguration of new hospital", he added.