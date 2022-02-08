Harish Rao condemns PM Modi's remarks on Andhra Pradesh bifurcation

Telangana health minister Harish Rao on Tuesday condemned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Andhra Pradesh bifurcation. "When the people of Telangana are happy for achieving the separate state, the Prime Minister seemed to be upset over it and is afraid that Telangana is overtaking Gujarat in development," Harish Rao said.

The minister also alleged that it was BJP which betrayed Telangana by not fulfilling the promises to create a separate state. He recalled that BJP had given slogans of 'one vote two states' and passed a resolution at Kakinada in 1999 that Telangana will be formed if BJP comes to power at centre.

Referring to Modi's comment that Congress acted with arrogance in bifurcating Andhra Pradesh, the TRS leader wondered what had prevented BJP from creating Telangana state in a smooth manner when it was in power at the Centre.

He also asked the Prime Minister if it is not BJP which betrayed Telangana by going back on its word and also ridiculed the Prime Minister's remark that the process of bifurcation was against federal spirit. He recalled that the Modi government overnight merged seven mandals of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh.