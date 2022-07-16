Harish Rao enquires about health condition of Basara IIIT students

Hyderabad: After students of Basara IIIT were admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning, Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao on Friday responded and enquired about the health condition of the students.

The Minister enquired about the health condition of the students with the IIIT Director, District Collector and District Medical Officer took the details.

Harish Rao directed the officials of the State Health Department to send special medical teams, provide better treatment to the students and monitor their health condition continuously.