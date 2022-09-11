Harish Rao expresses grief over demise of Krishnam Raju

Siddipet: The State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday mourned the death of Actor and former union minister UV Krishnam Raju who passed away in the early hours today.

In a press statement on Sunday, the Finance Minister termed the death of Krishnam Raju as the biggest loss to the Telugu film industry. Rao has recalled the services of Krishnam Raju as a Union Minister. He conveyed his condolences and deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

Tollywood Rebel Star krishnam Raju has passed away in Hyderabad. He breathed his last in the early hours on Sunday at 3.25 am, the actor's family members informed. He is 83 years old. He was survived by his wife and three daughters. He worked as Union Minister. Born on January 20, 1940 in Mogalthur, West Godavari district. Acted in 187 films. In 1966, the heroine made her debut in Telugu cinema with the film Chilaka Gorinka. The family members also informed that his last rites will be performed tomorrow. He is the uncle to young rebel star Prabhas.