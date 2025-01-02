Harish Rao flays govt on unfulfilled promises

Sangareddy: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday strongly criticised the State government for its alleged failures in supporting farmers, agricultural labourers, and the police, highlighting several pressing issues, ranging from unfulfilled promises to rising crime rates, while calling for immediate corrective measures.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here, Rao accused the government of undermining farmers’ welfare by imposing unnecessary conditions on the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme. Requiring farmers to submit self-declarations for benefits, Rao said, was an insult to those who feed the nation. He added, “Why impose conditions on farmers who toil day and night to provide food for everyone?”

Rao demanded the government provide Rs 15,000 per acre for both Kharif and Rabi seasons, as promised in the manifesto. He lamented that farmers who trusted the government’s promise of clearing loans above Rs 2 lakh were still awaiting relief. He added that this delay has pushed farmers further into financial distress. The BRS leader demanded unconditional financial assistance of Rs 12,000 annually to all 1.04 crore labourers with job guarantee cards.

Expressing serious concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, Rao stated that Telangana had entered the ‘Yellow Zone’ for crime, a category indicating high levels of criminal activity, with a 23 per cent rise in overall crimes and a 29 per cent increase in rape cases. He held the CM directly responsible for this alarming trend, as he holds the Home portfolio. Rao accused the government of neglecting police welfare while using them for political vendetta. Revanth Reddy is using the police for political revenge, tarnishing their pride and integrity, he alleged. He urged the government to act promptly and fulfill its promises to restore the people’s trust.